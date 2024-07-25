SAU temporarily stays hostel eviction order for student

New Delhi: South Asian University (SAU) has temporarily stayed the order requiring a student to vacate her hostel room over allegations of “spreading rumours’’ and “instigating students.” The University’s proctor issued a statement: “It has been decided to keep the Office Order No. SAU/DOS/2024/07/157 (debarring the student from hostel accommodation) dated 22 July 2024 in abeyance and without prejudice to SAU Rules, Regulations and Bye Laws.”



Yashada Sawant, a second-year MA Sociology student from Mumbai, received the notice on July 22, which ordered her to vacate her hostel room by July 24. “I got the email this evening that they have temporarily stayed the order. I think they did it because of their bad media coverage,” Yashada said. She expressed frustration, stating, “There is so much uncertainty, even when I was asked to leave and no grounds

or proofs were provided for the basis of their allegations and still I am clueless of their further actions.”

Yashada, who has no guardians in Delhi, questioned the short notice period given to vacate the hostel, asking, “Where did they want me to go in two days in this unsafe city?”

The notice, signed by her hostel warden, accused Yashada of “spreading rumours and lies, and instigating students against the university.” The student claimed that the action came “without a proper inquiry,” following a conversation she had with friends about concerns over a professor’s rumoured resignation and its potential impact on their course.