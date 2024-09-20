Satyendar Jain moves court seeking bail in money laundering case

New Delhi: Jailed former Delhi minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain on Thursday moved a city court seeking bail in a money laundering case.

Special Judge Rakesh Syal issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and asked it to file its response to Jain’s application by September 25, when the court will hear the matter.

Jain was produced before the court after expiry of his judicial custody granted earlier. The judge extended his custody further.

He was taken into custody by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED had arrested the AAP leader on May 30, 2022 on the charge of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

It had lodged the case on the basis of an FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.