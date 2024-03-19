Satyendar Jain is hero for Dilli wallas: CM Kejriwal

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday called AAP leader Satyendar Jain a hero for Delhiites, hours after the Supreme Court rejected the latter’s regular bail plea in a money laundering case.



Jain returned to Tihar Jail on Monday evening.

“He is a hero for all Dilli wallas. He made arrangements for providing 24x7 electricity, free electricity, good govt hospitals and mohalla clinics. Feel extremely sad for him and his family. God bless him,” Kejriwal said in a post on X.

Jain had served as Power and Health ministers in the Kejriwal government. He tendered his resignation from the Delhi Cabinet in February last year. The top court had on January 17 reserved its verdict on his regular bail plea.

The top court had granted interim bail to Jain on May 26, 2023, on medical grounds, and it was extended from time to time.

Jain had moved the apex court challenging the April 6, 2023, order of the Delhi High Court dismissing his regular bail application in the case.

The ED had arrested the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader on May 30, 2022, on the charge of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

It had arrested Jain on the basis of a CBI FIR registered against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.