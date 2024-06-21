‘Satyamev Jayate’: Truth can be troubled, not defeated, says AAP

New Delhi: The AAP on Thursday said the decision to grant bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was the victory of truth, adding, it is a “tight slap” on the face of the BJP.



Celebrations erupted outside the CM’s residence and party’s headquarters as crackers were burst by AAP workers.

In a post on X, the Aam Aadmi Party said that truth can be troubled, not defeated.

In a major relief to the party, a court here on Thursday granted Kejriwal bail in a money laundering case stemming from the alleged excise scam.

“Every worker is enthused by this victory. We are very happy. It is a tight slap on the face of the BJP. If the BJP has any shame left, they should now close these fake cases and release those in jail,” AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh told reporters after meeting the CM’s family.

He also alleged that the only aim of the BJP to put Kejriwal behind the bar was to end his political career and crush AAP.

Soon after Kejriwal got bail, senior AAP leader Atishi in a post on X said, ‘Satyamev Jayate” (truth alone triumphs).

Feeling vindicated, the Aam Aadmi Party said truth cannot be defeated, only harassed.

“Truth can be troubled, not defeated. Rejecting all the objections raised by BJP’s ED, the Honorable Court has granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister @ArvindKejriwal,” the party said in a post on X.

Other party leaders also echoed similar sentiments. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said “truth triumphs” after the decision.

“Faith in the court - Kejriwal ji gets bail - truth triumphs,” said Mann in a post on X.

Advocate Rishi Kumar, who is in Kejriwal’s legal team, said that the bail procedures will be done on Friday morning and the chief minister will be out of jail by the afternoon.