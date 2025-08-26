Satish Upadhyay lauds Hauz Khas community health camp initiative

New Delhi: A health screening camp held at Bhagwan Jagannath Mandir Chowk in Hauz Khas drew praise from Delhi legislator Satish Upadhyay, who called it a significant step toward making preventive healthcare both affordable and accessible.

Addressing participants at the camp, organized under the Illness to Wellness campaign in partnership with YoloHealth, Upadhyay said he was deeply encouraged to see modern diagnostic technology being brought directly into the community. “The facility here, with machines capable of conducting more than 60 tests in one sitting, is nothing short of a breakthrough. In an era where lifestyle diseases quietly endanger so many lives, this effort bridges the gap between citizens and timely health insights,” he said.

The MLA added that such community-driven interventions were vital in urban areas where rising stress, sedentary work patterns, and unhealthy lifestyles are fueling conditions like diabetes, hypertension, and obesity at an alarming pace. He commended the organisers for “bringing healthcare to people’s doorsteps” and expressed confidence that the initiative would inspire similar efforts elsewhere in the city.

The Hauz Khas camp is part of a year-long series of wellness events being rolled out across Delhi, targeting awareness and early detection of non-communicable diseases (NCDs). More than 130 people underwent a battery of tests on site, including blood pressure, lipid profiles, and diabetes screenings. Several participants were found to have undiagnosed health conditions, underscoring the critical role of early check-ups.

Highlighting the broader context, Anil Rajput, Chairperson of the Advisory Council of the Illness to Wellness Foundation, said the initiative reflects a growing national shift toward preventive care. “These camps show how awareness and early detection can empower individuals to take control of their health. They are aligned with the Prime Minister’s vision of a Swasth Bharat,” he noted.

YoloHealth deployed its HealthATM system at the camp, which integrates IoT-enabled diagnostic devices with cloud-based telemedicine support. According to the organizers, the technology makes high-quality preventive care more efficient and affordable.

For Upadhyay, the event was more than a constituency program, it was a reminder that community wellness, backed by technology and awareness, is a foundation for a

healthier nation.