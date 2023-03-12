Satish Kaushik death: Delhi Police recover medicines from farmhouse

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has recovered some medicines from a farmhouse where actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik had attended a party a day before he died due to a heart attack, officials said on Saturday.

Kaushik (66) died after suffering a heart attack while he was on his way to a Gurugram hospital in the early hours of Thursday. He felt dizzy late on Wednesday night and was taken to the Fortis Hospital in Gurugram, abutting Delhi, where he was declared “brought dead on arrival”. On Thursday at 2.22 am, information about Kaushik’s death was received from the hospital. Thereafter, the body was shifted to DDU hospital for further inquest proceedings, a senior police officer said.