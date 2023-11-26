‘Satisfied, but not happy with judgement’

New Delhi: Madhavi Vishwanathan, mother of TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan who was shot dead 15 years ago, said on Saturday that she is “satisfied” with the court’s judgement, but not “happy”.



A court in Delhi on Saturday sentenced four convicts to life imprisonment for killing Soumya, while the fifth convict was sent to three years in jail.

‘I wanted this. What I am suffering, I want them to suffer for life. I am satisfied, but I will not say that I am happy. My husband is in ICU. He had a bypass surgery,’ said Madhavi.

During the proceedings, the judge asked the victim’s mother whether she had any submissions, to which she said, “Justice must be done.” While sentencing Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla, Baljeet Malik and Ajay Kumar to life imprisonment, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 1.25 lakh on each of them.