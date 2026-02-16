Sarojini Nagar: NDMC holds plantation drive

NEW DELHI: Reinforcing its push for community-driven environmental stewardship, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Sunday organised a plantation drive at GPRA Type-2 Quarters, Sarojini Nagar, under the nationwide “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign.



The initiative, led by NDMC Vice-Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal, forms part of the civic body’s weekly #EkPedMaaKeNaam_OnSunday programme, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to plant a tree in honour of one’s mother.

Organised in coordination with the Resident Welfare Association (RWA), the drive saw participation from residents, including children and senior citizens, along with NDMC field staff. Saplings of peepal and ashoka were planted across the colony, with several residents voluntarily adopting the plants and committing to their upkeep.

Addressing the gathering, Chahal said the campaign sought to transform plantation drives from symbolic exercises into sustained civic responsibility. “A tree planted in the name of one’s mother becomes a promise to protect nature and secure the future of our children,” he said, urging residents to act as “green guardians” of their neighbourhood.

He highlighted that NDMC has drawn up a year-long Green Calendar dedicating Sundays to plantation drives across its areas. The Horticulture, Health, Civil, and Sanitation Departments are jointly overseeing scientific planting, maintenance, and monitoring to ensure higher survival rates of saplings.

During his visit, Chahal also met RWA members to review concerns regarding inadequate water supply in the colony. Officials discussed expediting a proposed pipeline from Netaji Nagar, with assurances that the matter would be closely monitored.