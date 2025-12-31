Sarojini Nagar Metro gets NDMC clean-up

New Delhi: In a focused effort to improve hygiene at one of the Capital’s busiest transit points, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Tuesday carried out a special cleanliness drive in and around the Sarojini Nagar Metro Station, a high-footfall area frequented daily by commuters, shoppers and street vendors.

Recognising the pressure such heavy pedestrian movement places on civic infrastructure, NDMC deployed sanitation workers, supervisory staff and mechanised equipment to clean roadsides, pavements and adjoining public spaces. The drive included sweeping, collection and disposal of waste, removal of litter from corners and drains, and cleaning of walls and approach roads leading to the Metro station.

Officials said the initiative was aimed at ensuring clean, hygienic and well-maintained surroundings, particularly at major transit hubs that serve as key gateways to the city. “High-traffic locations require sustained and focused attention to prevent accumulation of waste and ensure public convenience,” an NDMC official said.

The civic body showed sanitation staff in reflective jackets clearing waste, sweeping streets and coordinating traffic movement to ensure that cleaning activities caused minimal disruption to commuters. The exercise was carried out under the Swachh Bharat Mission framework and forms part of NDMC’s broader public hygiene and urban management strategy. NDMC said such special drives complement its routine sanitation work and are regularly undertaken at markets, Metro stations and other crowded public spaces. The council reiterated that maintaining cleanliness in public areas is a shared responsibility and urged citizens to cooperate by using designated dustbins and avoiding littering. With Sarojini Nagar being both a major transport node and a popular commercial destination, the civic body said continued monitoring and periodic intensive drives would be undertaken to sustain cleanliness levels.