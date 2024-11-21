‘Sarojini Nagar Market among Delhi’s three shopping spots to undergo major revamp’

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s iconic Sarojini Nagar Market along with Malcha Market and Aliganj Market are set for a major transformation as New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) unveiled a major revamp plan.

The NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal on Tuesday unveiled plans to redevelop three major markets, including the renowned Sarojini Nagar Market, as part of Phase-I of its urban renewal initiative.

The announcement was made during a press briefing where Chahal outlined the council’s vision to modernise and improve urban spaces in alignment with the Delhi

Master Plan 2021.

Sarojini Nagar, famous for its budget-friendly fashion finds, will undergo a complete makeover, with plans to convert the currently mixed-use building into a fully

commercial hub.

The redevelopment will see the ground floor, first floor, second floor, and part of the third floor dedicated to retail and commercial spaces, offering more room for shoppers and boosting the market’s revenue potential, Chahal said.

“This revamp aims to preserve the market’s cultural charm while transforming it into a more organised and modern shopping centre, attracting even more visitors and vendors,” he added.

In addition to Sarojini Nagar, the redevelopment plan also includes Aliganj Market and Malcha Marg Market, both of which will see significant infrastructure improvements. These upgrades will feature enhanced parking facilities, smart street furniture, better horticulture, and improved public amenities to create a more comfortable and attractive environment for both traders and customers.

Chahal also highlighted the role of market traders associations (MTAs) in shaping the redevelopment plans, ensuring that the concerns and needs of the market’s vendors are addressed.

He expressed that these collaborations will help strike a balance between modernisation and preserving the unique character of the markets.

The redevelopment effort follows the successful upgrade of Khanna Market, which served as a pilot project for this initiative.

NDMC hopes to replicate the success of Khanna Market across other key commercial hubs in New Delhi, ultimately boosting both the local economy and the quality of life for residents and visitors.

As the plans move forward, Sarojini Nagar’s transformation will not only elevate its status as a shopping hub but also set a new standard for urban market spaces in the city, Chahal added.