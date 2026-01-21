Sarojini, Lodhi get a clean glow-up

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has stepped up efforts to improve urban hygiene and environmental sustainability in two of the Capital’s most frequented public spaces Sarojini Nagar and Lodhi Garden through a series of coordinated cleanliness and waste-management initiatives.

At Lodhi Garden, one of Delhi’s most popular green lungs, NDMC has intensified mechanised cleaning of walkways using push-back manual sweepers. The move aims to reduce dust pollution while ensuring cleaner paths for morning walkers, tourists and daily visitors. Officials said the focus is on maintaining cleanliness without disturbing the park’s ecological balance, making the experience healthier and more pleasant.

In Sarojini Nagar and the adjoining Sarojini Vihar area, NDMC has launched a pilot mechanised cleaning project for internal roads. The initiative, part of a broader urban cleanliness drive, seeks to improve efficiency and safety while minimising manual drudgery. Early feedback from residents has highlighted reduced dust levels and visibly cleaner streets.

Complementing these measures, NDMC has also introduced an in-situ composting solution in Sarojini Vihar. A wire-mesh rounder has been installed to process dry leaves and wet waste generated within the colony. The compost produced will be shared with residents and utilised in nearby green areas, cutting down transportation costs and promoting a circular approach to waste management.

These efforts are part of NDMC’s “One Circle, One Day” deep-cleaning strategy, under which footpaths, kerb stones, markets and road signage across key stretches including Lodhi Road and Jor Bagh have undergone intensive cleaning with high-pressure washing and close on-ground supervision. Together, the initiatives underline NDMC’s attempt to combine mechanisation, sustainability and localised solutions to enhance the quality of urban life in central Delhi signalling a cleaner, greener direction for public spaces in the Capital.