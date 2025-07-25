Sarita Vihar Flyover shut Jul 25–Aug 8

NEW DELHI: The Sarita Vihar flyover (Badarpur to Ashram carriageway) will be partially closed from July 25 to August 8 for PWD repair work, Delhi Traffic Police said. One side of the flyover will remain closed; the other will stay open

for limited traffic.

Commuters are advised to avoid the stretch and use alternate routes via MB Road–Pul Prahladpur–Maa Anandmai Marg–Modi Mill Flyover or Okhla Road–Crown Plaza–Govindpuri.

Movement of heavy vehicles on Mathura Road will be restricted when needed. Emergency vehicles are allowed but advised to avoid the area due

to likely congestion. mpost