Sarai Kale Khan murder case: Suspect nabbed by Delhi Police

NEW DELHI: A 35-year-old man was arrested by the Delhi Police for the murder of a 27-year-old individual over a lady in Sarai Kale Khan.



The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Sunlight Colony Police Station.

The deceased was identified as Rohit alias Mogli (27), son of Tejpal, a resident of Harijan Basti Sarai Kale Khan, Delhi, and the accused was identified as Javed (35), son of Late

Raisuddin, a resident of Vagabond, Delhi.

According to the Police, the incident occurred on Wednesday, near Sarai Kale Khan metro station. A PCR call reported a stabbing, and police found Rohit, lying with stab injuries. He was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Center, where he was declared dead.

The investigation, led by Inspector Parveen Kumar, faced initial challenges as witnesses were uncooperative.

Despite this, the police registered FIR under Section 302 of the IPC and began their probe.

A special team of the Delhi Police supervised by ACP Aishwarya Singh, included officers from Sunlight Colony and Hazarat Nizamuddin Police Stations.

They worked tirelessly, deploying informers and laying traps. Within 12 hours, they identified Javed, who had fled to UP, and arrested him.

The accused Javed, who has a history of criminal activities and was declared a Proclaimed Offender (PO) in a 2012 murder case, confessed to the crime.

He revealed that he and Rohit were drug addicts. The conflict arose over Rohit teasing a woman Javed considered his sister.

After a heated argument and a previous altercation, Javed stabbed Rohit multiple times on Wednesday.

Javed’s criminal record includes several FIRs under various sections, highlighting his long-standing involvement in serious crimes.