Sans flag-off event, 200 new e-buses to hit city roads today

New Delhi: The Capital will now have 200 new electric buses on its roads from Friday but without a flagging-off ceremony. Originally scheduled for a grand flag-off ceremony at the Rajghat bus depot on June 30, the inauguration of these buses has taken a political turn.



Due to an ongoing dispute between the Delhi government and the Central government over the “black ordinance”, the buses will be put into service without a formal inauguration. The decision was made after the Department of Heavy Industries (DHI), under the Central government, insisted on participating in the event and claimed credit for the initiative.

The first phase of this transformative initiative has already begun, with the arrival of 200 electric buses at the Mayapuri bus depot. These buses, purchased by the Delhi government, received subsidies from the central government through the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme. To ensure the efficacy of the new buses, a prototype has been successfully trialled on route number 73.

With this addition, the capital city’s electric bus fleet will soar to a total of 600, making it one of the largest in the country. The timely boost in public transportation comes as a relief to the approximately 40 lakh people who rely on buses for their daily commutes.

Delhi’s bus fleet, operated by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS), will now consist of 7,134 buses. Of these, DTC operates 4,087 buses, while DIMTS manages 3,047 buses. By the end of 2023, the city plans to add an additional 1,900 electric buses,

further reinforcing its commitment to eco-friendly transportation.

Looking ahead to 2025, Delhi envisions a total fleet size of 10,480 buses, with 80 per cent of the buses being electric. This ambitious target reflects the city’s dedication to reducing emissions and combating air pollution. The incorporation of electric buses aligns with global environmental goals and promises significant savings in fuel costs and a cleaner, quieter urban environment.

While the scuffle between the Central and Delhi governments over credit continues, the priority remains to provide efficient and sustainable transportation options for the city’s residents.