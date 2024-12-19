Sanjivani Yojana: Kejriwal announces free treatment for sr citizens above 60

New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal, national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has pledged to provide free medical treatment to all senior citizens above 60 years of age in Delhi, under the newly announced ‘Sanjivani Yojana’.

The scheme, which will be implemented once AAP forms the government, aims to offer free treatment in both government and private hospitals, with all costs borne by the Delhi government.

Addressing a gathering, Kejriwal stated, “Delhi’s son takes full responsibility for the health care of the elderly,” and emphasised that there would be no income or socio-economic restrictions on this initiative. “Whether you wish to get treated in a government hospital or a private hospital, the entire cost of your treatment will be covered by the Delhi government,” he assured.

The ‘Sanjivani Yojana’ builds on the success of the ‘Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana’, which has already facilitated pilgrimages for over 1 lakh senior citizens across the country. Recalling the success of the pilgrimage initiative, Kejriwal said, “Inspired by Lord Shravan Kumar, we implemented the ‘Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana’… In return, we and the two crore people of Delhi receive your blessings, which are priceless.”

Under the new scheme, Kejriwal promised that no senior citizen would have to worry about the financial burden of medical expenses. “In old age, one thing troubles everyone: as age progresses, 100 illnesses start to surround a person. The biggest concern people have is, ‘How will I afford my treatment?’ I know many people, even from well-off families, whose children do not take care of them in their old age. But you don’t have to worry, your son is still alive,” he said.

The scheme will cover all treatment costs, with no upper limit on the expenses. It will be available to all senior citizens residing in Delhi, regardless of their economic status. “There will be no restrictions based on BPL, APL, TPL, or RPL categories. Everyone’s treatment, whether for the rich or the poor, will be provided free of cost,” Kejriwal clarified.

In a message of care, Kejriwal expressed, “We have the utmost respect for our elders. It is because of you that we exist today… Now, in your old age, it becomes our duty, as your children, to take care of you.”

Registration for the scheme will begin within the next few days, with AAP volunteers visiting senior citizens’ homes to complete the process and provide them with a health card. Kejriwal also emphasised that the scheme will be implemented as soon as AAP forms the government post-elections.

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia praised the initiative, saying, “A son should be like Arvind Kejriwal! First, he became a modern-day Shravan Kumar, taking lakhs of elders on pilgrimage, and now he has introduced the revolutionary Sanjivani Scheme to ensure their health is fully taken care of.”

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi also hailed the initiative, saying, “This initiative will provide free medical treatment to senior citizens above 60 years of age. Registration for this scheme will begin shortly, and its implementation will commence after the elections.”

The ‘Sanjivani Yojana’ is set to impact over 25 lakh senior citizens, ensuring that all elders in Delhi can access world-class medical treatment at no cost.