Sanjeev Nasiar relieved of position amid degree anomalies

NEW DELHI: The Bar Council of India, in a landmark decision, has unanimously agreed to file a case in the Central Bureau of Investigation for an inquiry into allegations related to the LL.B. (Hons.) degree issued to Sanjeev Nasiar, Vice Chairman of the Bar Council of Delhi. The decision was taken at the meeting of the BCI on December 7, after the sub-committee earlier constituted in September pursued an inquiry as the Delhi High Court had directed so in Writ Petition (Civil) No. 3244/2024.

The investigation found grave anomalies in the degree credentials. It was found that P.M.B. Gujarati Arts and Law College, Indore—for which Nasiar allegedly derives the degree—did not enjoy any permission to hold an LL.B. (Hons.) Course at the relevant time. Also, during its inquiry, the subcommittee found that the Bar Council of India regulations granted recognition to an LL.B. (Hons.) only from 2008, making the degree awarded in 1988 inconsistent with the normal rules.

The subcommittee has further discovered anomalies in the academic record, such as uniform handwriting and ink consistency for years, which raises suspicion of fabrication. Even resistance by the university officials to the inquiry has added more tinge of suspicion against the authenticity of the degree.

In its resolution, the Bar Council of India observed:

“The report that came on October 25, 2024, of the Sub-Committee regarding the inquiry of the LL.B. (Hons.) Degree of Sanjeev Nasiar is hereby adopted. The Secretary, Bar Council of India, is directed to approach the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) with the request to hold an immediate investigation into the authenticity of the LL.B. (Hons.) degree of Sanjeev Nasiar and potential fabrication of related records and take appropriate action.”

The council also decided to relieve Nasiar of his position as Vice-Chairman of the Bar Council of Delhi, subject to the report from the investigation.

The Bar Council of India declared that such a step is necessary for upholding the dignity and honour of the legal profession.

The body assured that only those persons with the highest standards of ethics and qualifications would be allowed to practice law in India.