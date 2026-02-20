Sanjeev Khirwar assesses Ghazipur Landfill cleanup

New Delhi: The Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Sanjeev Khirwar, on Thursday visited the Ghazipur Landfill to assess the progress and quality of the ongoing remediation work at one of the Capital’s largest legacy waste sites.



Accompanied by senior civic officials, the Commissioner reviewed biomining operations and examined the pace at which accumulated waste is being processed. Officials briefed him on the deployment of heavy machinery, segregation systems,

and measures being adopted to accelerate scientific waste treatment.

During the inspection, Khirwar directed teams to intensify biomining activities with immediate effect. He emphasised optimal utilisation of equipment and manpower to ensure that remediation targets are met within stipulated timelines. He also called for the institution of a daily performance monitoring mechanism to track progress and ensure measurable, time-bound outcomes.

The Ghazipur landfill, which has long posed environmental and public health concerns for nearby residents, is undergoing phased remediation aimed at reducing the height of the waste mound and reclaiming land through scientific processing. Civic officials stated that processed material is being segregated into recyclable

components, refuse-derived fuel, and inert material, in accordance with solid waste management norms.