Sanjay Singh’s name in ED charge-sheet typographical error: BJP

The BJP slammed the AAP on Wednesday, saying it is making a hue and cry over a reference to its MP Sanjay Singh’s name in the Delhi liquor “scam” case chargesheet only to divert people’s attention from corruption in the Arvind Kejriwal government.

Addressing a press conference, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said the mention of Singh’s name in the chargesheet filed by the ED was a “genuine typographical error” on the part of the agency, which filed an application before the court for correcting it immediately after it came to its notice.

The ED filed the application before “the appropriate judicial forum” for a correction in the chargesheet on April 20, before the AAP MP sent a legal notice to the federal agency on April 22, Poonawalla said.

“It was a genuine typographical error and the investigating agency took immediate action to correct it,” he added.

The BJP leader accused Singh and Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj of spreading “lies” and running a propaganda to “deflect public attention from corruption” and “lower the morale” of the ED, which is probing the alleged liquor scam in the national capital.

“At a press conference on Wednesday, Saurabh Bharadwaj said the ED has apologised to them. Read the ED notice and tell people in which sentence has the agency apologised,” Poonawalla said