Sanjay Singh writes to PM

New Delhi: In a recent development, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has formally addressed a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the urgent establishment of a central law to regulate



coaching institutes across the country. Singh’s plea comes amid increasing concerns over the integrity and safety issues associated with these educational entities.

Singh’s letter, dispatched on Tuesday, highlights a troubling nexus between coaching mafias and paper leaks in various competitive examinations. He asserts that these coaching institutes, often involved in unethical practices, have significantly jeopardised the future of many students. Singh emphasises that these institutes, in collusion with certain government officials, have become central figures in the ongoing issue of exam paper leaks, impacting exams ranging from NEET and RET to various government recruitment and university admission tests.

In his letter, Singh points out the alarming conditions under which many students are forced to study.