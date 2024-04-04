Sanjay Singh released from jail: SC mandates him to stay within Delhi-NCR region

AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, who was granted bail by the Supreme Court, was released from jail on Wednesday late evening, reportedly due to being hospitalised.

Another reason for his delayed release is that the Supreme Court had mentioned during the bail grant that the conditions of the bail would be determined by the trial court. Subsequently, the bail order was forwarded to the Rouse Avenue Court.

The trial court has now set forth the conditions for Singh’s bail, stipulating that he must remain within the Delhi-NCR region during his bail period and notify the court prior to any travel. Additionally, the court has mandated that Singh refrain from tampering with evidence.

Under the bail conditions, Singh is mandated to surrender his passport, subject himself to location monitoring, cooperate with the ongoing investigation, and abstain from making any comments or statements regarding the case.

Notably, the Supreme Court had previously assured that Singh could continue his political activities while on bail.

Following the trial court’s determination of bail conditions, the order was sent to Tihar Jail. Subsequently, the jail administration initiated the release process upon receipt of the order. Sources within Tihar Jail have reported that Singh’s bail order was received, prompting the commencement of the release procedures. Furthermore, the jail administration is currently gathering information on other cases involving Singh in Punjab, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh to ascertain his arrest status and any granted bails by respective courts.

Singh’s detention stemmed from his involvement in the Delhi liquor policy case. During the bail hearing, the court had remarked that this relief could not set a precedent, suggesting other defendants in the case may not automatically benefit from his bail order.