Sanjay Singh raises issue of dismissed bus marshals

NEW DELHI: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has raised a critical issue regarding the dismissal of bus marshals in Delhi, which he argues has jeopardised women’s safety and left 11,000 families in financial distress. Singh has submitted a notice to the Rajya Sabha to raise the issue during the Zero Hour, emphasizing the urgent need for action.

In his notice to the Rajya Sabha General Secretary, Singh pointed out that the Delhi government had sent a proposal to the Lieutenant Governor to reinstate and regularize the bus marshals, but no progress has been made.

“The Delhi government sent a proposal to the Lieutenant Governor to reinstate and regularise the bus marshals, but no action has been taken,” Singh said. He highlighted the vital role of marshals in ensuring the safety of women passengers, noting they had risked their lives during COVID-19. “Around 11,000 bus marshals were abruptly dismissed without notice,” Singh stated, emphasising the negative impact on both safety and employment.

He warned that their removal jeopardised women’s safety and plunged families into financial distress. Singh urged the Rajya Sabha to address the issue swiftly and called for reinstatement and regularisation of the marshals.

“Allow me to speak on this urgent matter during Zero Hour,” he added. The dismissal has sparked debate on the role of marshals in ensuring safety in Delhi’s public transport system, particularly for women. Singh’s appeal highlights concerns about safety and employment, urging timely government action.