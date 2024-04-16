Sanjay Singh digs at PM Modi, says it makes my path even stronger

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha member, Sanjay Singh, emerged from a six-month jail term with a renewed sense of determination, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for what he described as a strengthening experience.



Singh, in a video message released ten days after his release, expressed gratitude towards Modi for sending him to jail, claiming it bolstered his resolve in the fight against what he termed as dictatorship.

Singh’s jail term stemmed from his involvement in the Delhi excise policy case, with the Supreme Court granting him bail on April 2, 2024.

In his video message, Singh reflected on his time behind bars, stating, “If the Prime Minister had not given me this opportunity, I would neither have been able to know myself nor understand that we are walking on the right path.”

Singh’s introspection during his incarceration led him to delve into the lives of historical figures, including Nelson Mandela, Bhagat Singh, and Mahatma Gandhi.

He shared, “When a person is alone in complete solace, he gets a chance to think and understand a lot. I met Nelson Mandela ji, what a great revolutionary life he had. I met Bhagat Singh ji and after reading about his life further, I came to know how a 23-year-old young man sacrificed everything for the freedom of India.”

Singh’s journey of self-discovery also included encounters with revolutionaries like Ashfaqulla, Roshan Singh, and Rajendra Lahiri.

He emphasised how this period allowed him to reflect on his own path, stating, “The past 30 years that I have dedicated to social service and politics to serve the people, maybe I was on the right path.”

Despite his gratitude towards Modi, Singh took a subtle dig at the Prime Minister for his imprisonment, remarking, “I would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving me this opportunity to talk to myself, to make my path even stronger.”