Sanjay Singh blames BJP for rising crimes in Delhi

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its inability to curb rising crime rates in states governed by the party. Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh held a press conference at the party headquarters, where he highlighted several alarming incidents that he attributed to the BJP’s poor governance.



Sanjay Singh pointed out that crime has reached unprecedented levels in BJP-ruled states, citing the recent broad daylight murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique as a stark example. Despite having Y-category security, Siddique was killed on Vijayadashami in Maharashtra, a move Singh labelled as indicative of the deteriorating law and order situation.

The AAP leader went on to discuss the wider implications of such violent acts, stating, “Wherever BJP rules in the country, crime is rampant. Incidents of murder, looting, kidnapping, and gang rape are constantly occurring.”

He expressed concern that if the BJP fails to take timely action, the number of serious incidents could rise in the coming days. Singh referenced other notable cases of violence, including the murder of a gym owner in Delhi and the deaths of prominent figures like Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. He connected these events to the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which he claimed is operating freely, even from within a Gujarat prison. “Lawrence Bishnoi is running his gang from a Gujarat prison, he gives threats, orders murders, yet the BJP’s police remains powerless against him,” Singh said, pointing to the apparent inability of law enforcement.

The situation in Delhi was particularly highlighted, where Singh noted the direct responsibility of Union Home Minister Amit Shah for maintaining security.

“A gym owner was killed in Greater Kailash, and Bishnoi’s gang has been linked to this murder as well,” he remarked, stressing the need for accountability within the BJP-led government.