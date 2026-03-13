Sanjay Singh alleges attack on party councillor

NEW DELHI: AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday alleged that a party councillor and a worker were assaulted in west Delhi and demanded that police register an FIR and take action against those responsible.

At a press conference, Singh said the incident occurred on Wednesday when councillor Jyoti Gautam visited her ward to inspect road work along with party worker Sanjay Bhairava in the Rajendra Nagar constituency.

He alleged that individuals linked to BJP MLA Umang Bajaj attacked the worker and misbehaved with the councillor. There was no immediate response from the BJP. mpost