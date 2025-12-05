Sanitation, roads, landfill cleanup to dominate MCD’s Rs 17K cr budget

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will present its proposed budget for 2026–27 on Friday, with an estimated outlay of Rs 17,000 crore, officials said.

The primary focus will continue to be on sanitation, maintenance of roads and drains, clearance of the three legacy garbage dumps, and strengthening revenue generation, they said. The budget proposal will be presented at the Standing Committee’s special meeting after nearly two years, as the committee remained non-functional during this period, they said, adding that in its absence, the MCD Commissioner had been directly presenting the budget in the House. Following elections this year, the 18-member Standing Committee of the MCD has been constituted after a gap of two-and-a-half years, they said.

The committee was not constituted due to legal tussle between the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party. Agencies