Sanitation panel & Delhi Jal Board hear workers’ concerns

New Delhi: National Sanitation Workers Commission Chairman M Venkateshan heard sanitation workers’ concerns along with Delhi Jal Board Vice-Chairman Somnath Bharti, affirming the aim to revolutionise sanitation workers’ lives.



Visionary measures and comprehensive welfare initiatives chart a path to a brighter future, while manual scavenging is unequivocally banned, reflecting society’s value for human dignity, the DJB said in a statement.

The event witnessed a dynamic exchange, where Venkateshan and sanitation workers shared concerns and envisioned solutions. His assurance of active engagement and eradication of hardships highlighted the government’s sincere concern for the invaluable workers.

This event is a testament to the robust partnership between the National Sanitation Workers Commission, Delhi Jal Board, and tireless workers. The message is clear: sanitation workers are not alone. The Commission encourages them to step forward, knowing their voices will be heard, complaints addressed, and dignity preserved.

Delhi Jal Board’s CEO emphasised the commitment’s gravity by establishing a dedicated team comprising vigilant officials. This team, formed in compassion and commitment, will ensure promises made are promises kept.