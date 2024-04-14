‘Sangh values’ run through my veins: Bansuri Swaraj

New Delhi: Bansuri Swaraj, the BJP candidate from the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat and daughter of late Union minister Sushma Swaraj, said the values of Sangh run through her veins and that she cannot even think of filling her mother’s shoes owing to her stature and legacy.

Bansuri Swaraj reminisced the deep connection she had with her mother since childhood and revealed that she has continued the late minister’s tradition of sending BJP veteran L K Advani his favourite cake on his birthday every year. Bansuri Swaraj, the only child of Sushma Swaraj and Swaraj Kaushal, said while growing up, there was a strict rule in the house — she had to converse with her mother in Hindi, and father in English — which made her proficient in both the languages.

Forty-year-old Bansuri Swaraj, the youngest BJP candidate in Delhi, said she had a normal upbringing which has kept her grounded while her family consisting of her parents and grandparents had a nationalistic outlook. “I humbly submit that I am in politics not because of Sushma Swaraj, and I say this with great responsibility. My ‘Sangh Ayu’ (affiliation) is 24 years. I started my political life as an ABVP worker,” she said.

“I have served the party and organisation as a lawyer for the last 10 years. I got the first responsibility in the party as co-convener of the legal cell of Delhi BJP, four years after the passing away of my mother,” she added. As far as dynasty politics is concerned, Bansuri Swaraj said she deserves the same opportunities as anyone else. Politics should not be forbidden for me just because my mother was a public representative, she said. “It would have been dynasty politics had I owned the party and become its head and a top contender just after joining. But the equality of opportunity is justified for all whether it’s Sushma Swaraj’s daughter or anyone else,” she said. Bansuri said her parents invested much of their time in her to ensure that she achieved her potential.

“I learnt everything from my mom and dad. When you are the only child, you become a project for your parents. They really want to invest themselves in you. I think they really give their best,” she said, adding, there was “no pressure” on her.

“The whole aspect of her stature and legacy, I think is something that weighs on other peoples’ minds. I am not even trying to be her imitation as that would be the greatest disservice to her memory.