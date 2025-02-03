Sangam Vihar’s broken roads, broken promises: Will AAP retain its stronghold?

New Delhi: Sangam Vihar, a constituency plagued by broken roads, traffic congestion, and severe water shortages, is once again in the election spotlight. Yet, despite their frustration with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Dinesh Mohaniya, many believe he will

win for a fourth time in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections on February 5.

Some voters are angry over the lack of development, while others feel that AAP, despite its shortcomings, is still a better option than the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or Congress.

For residents, the biggest concern remains the deteriorating infrastructure. Ranjan Kumar, a local, shared his daily struggle. “The situation of roads is getting worse day by day. Even auto drivers and cabs refuse to enter the colonies because of potholes. The metro construction is meant to help, but due to poor management, roads are blocked, and we have to leave an hour early to reach work. Every day, at least 30 minutes are wasted in traffic.”

During monsoons, the condition worsens. Priyanka Sinha recalled a tragic incident involving her grandmother. “Waterlogging is so bad that we feel scared to step out. Last year, my grandmother fell into a pothole and broke her leg. This issue has persisted for years, yet the government does nothing beyond making false promises.”

Beyond poor roads, residents also complain about cleanliness and sanitation. Sikandar, another local, expressed his frustration. “We don’t feel like stepping out because of the horrible road conditions and garbage everywhere. The government only cares about posh areas, while places like ours are ignored. Be it the state or central government, both have failed us. At this point, we have lost hope, no matter who wins, the public will always lose.”

Despite their frustration, some residents still prefer AAP over BJP, citing concerns over religious harmony. Arfa Khatoon, a resident, said, “As a Muslim, this country has started to feel unsafe. Whether it’s the 2020 riots or Prime Minister Modi’s hate speeches, we are always under fear. BJP’s only agenda is to spread hatred. That’s why we feel safer voting for AAP. At least Kejriwal’s government has done some work.”

Sangam Vihar, a Purvanchali-dominated constituency in South Delhi, has been an AAP stronghold since 2013. Mohaniya first won by defeating BJP’s Dr. Shiv Charan Lal Gupta and continued to expand his victory margins in 2015 and 2020. However, this time, with BJP fielding Chandan Kumar Chaudhary and Congress nominating Harsh Chaudhary, the contest is expected to be tougher.

While AAP remains the dominant force in Sangam Vihar, the growing dissatisfaction among residents poses a challenge. The elections will reveal whether their frustration translates into votes against AAP or if Mohaniya will secure another term despite the complaints. Either way, the people of Sangam Vihar want change, but will they get it?