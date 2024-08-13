Sangam Vihar daylight robbery suspect apprehended: Police

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested an individual for a daylight robbery at gunpoint in South Delhi’s Sangam Vihar area. The accused was identified as Rahish (35) son of Raza Mohammad resident of Sangam Vihar, Delhi.



According to the police, the incident, which occurred on August 8, took place in the bustling area of Sangam Vihar, Delhi.

The complainant, a 46-year-old shopkeeper, detailed the incident that, the crime unfolded around 4:00 PM when two individuals, both wearing helmets, entered his shop.

The robbers, armed with a gun, demanded the locker key. When the shopkeeper resisted, one of the assailants threatened him at gunpoint. As the situation escalated, the complainant’s son entered the shop, but the robbers swiftly took Rs. 1 lakh in cash from the locker, along with a mobile phone, before fleeing the scene.

The robbers left behind their motorcycle, which proved crucial in the investigation.

The local police swiftly registered a case and launched a thorough probe led by Inspector Ravinder Kumar and guided by the ACP of Sangam Vihar. The crime team gathered evidence, analysed CCTV footage, and examined the motorcycle, which revealed the suspects’ escape route.

Local informers provided key intelligence, leading to the identification of Rahish, who had borrowed the motorcycle from his brother-in-law. Although Rahish initially evaded arrest, continuous surveillance led to his capture.

Rahish confessed to the robbery with his accomplice, Arjun, who remains at large. Efforts are ongoing to arrest Arjun and recover the stolen property.