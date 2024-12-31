Sandeep Dikshit targets Arvind Kejriwal, calls him ‘pathological liar’

New Delhi: Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Tuesday lashed out at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal, calling him a “pathological liar”. Dikshit, who is the Congress’ candidate from New Delhi constituency for the upcoming assembly polls, also said he is going to file a criminal and civil defamation case against Chief Minister Atishi and

AAP MP Sanjay Singh for alleging that he had received money from the BJP.

“A few days ago, the CM said that we are taking money from the BJP. After this press conference, I will file a criminal and civil defamation case against (CM) Atishi and Sanjay Singh. I will ask for Rs 10 crore and out of that money, I will donate Rs five crore to Yamuna cleaning and the remaining half will be donated to clean the polluted air in Delhi,” he said.

They used to say that they have increased sewage treatment by 1.5 times in Delhi. When the Congress lost the elections, the sewage treatment capacity was at 604 MGD and it remains the same today. The former chief minister lies that he has increased sewage treatment work, Dikshit alleged.

The lieutenant governor took a review in 2023 and it was found that the pollution effluent going into Yamuna has doubled in the last seven to eight years, he said. The Congress leader said they have also claimed that they have saved money in construction of flyovers.

“The initial estimate of Madhuban to Mukarba Chowk flyover by Sheila Dikshit’s government was Rs 422 crore, but we built it at Rs 297 crore. The former government estimated the construction of Mangolpuri to Madhuban Chowk at Rs 423 crore, we built it at Rs 323 crore,” Dikshit said, adding that they have given five to seven examples.