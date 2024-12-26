Sandeep Dikshit complains to Delhi LG against AAP's 'Mahila Samman' scheme

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Thursday complained to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena about the AAP's 'Mahila Samman' scheme, claiming that the ruling party was committing fraud with the women of Delhi.

In the complaint filed by Dikshit, he alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers were collecting phone numbers and addresses of women by making them fill out forms for a scheme that does not exist.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal announced that the 'Mahila Samman Yojana' was already operational in the city which is not the case, Dikshit said.

"Any political party can promise anything. If they had said that they would give Rs 2,100 if they win the elections, then there was no issue. But they said that a scheme of Rs 1,000 is going on, and they will convert it to Rs 2,100. And they are making you (women) fill forms for the scheme," Dikshit said.

A Delhi government department on Wednesday said there is no such scheme. The data being collected for this scheme is a case of fraud, he said, adding that they are collecting the phone numbers and addresses from the women.

"We are saying that if this is a case of fraud, then it should be investigated and a case should be filed against the two people -- Atishi and Kejriwal -- who have committed this fraud. All AAP workers should be stopped (from collecting information) and the Delhi Police must ensure that no such thing happens in the future," Dikshit added.

The Delhi government's Women and Child Development and Health departments issued public notices on Wednesday distancing themselves from the ruling AAP's promised schemes of providing Rs 2,100 to women and free treatment for the elderly, triggering a fresh row ahead of assembly polls.

The two departments also cautioned the people against providing personal details to anyone on the pretext of registration for "non-existent" schemes, saying any private individual or political party collecting such physical forms or information is "fraudulent and without any authority".

The BJP also attacked Kejriwal and Atishi on Wednesday and accused the duo of committing a "political fraud" with the women and elderly in the city by promising them benefits of schemes that don't exist.

The party had also challenged the ruling AAP and Atishi to show notifications of the scheme.