Sanatan Dharma row: Hindu saints stage protest

New Delhi: Scores of Hindu saints on Monday staged a protest against DMK’s Udhayanidhi Stalin over the Sanatan Dharma row and burnt his effigies near Tamil Nadu Bhawan here.



The protesters also raised slogans against political leaders who also made similar remarks and issued statements supporting the DMK leader.

The protesters under the banner of Delhi Sant Mahamandal held placards denouncing Udhayanidhi Stalin and other leaders and marched from a temple in Sarojini Nagar towards Tamil Nadu Bhawan.

Police stopped them at Africa Avenue after which they torched effigies of Udhayanidhi and others.

The protesters said that heads of different political parties should restrain their leaders from issuing statements against ‘Sanatan Dharma’ and demanded an apology from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin for his son’s actions.

President of Delhi Sant Mahamandal, Narayan Giri Maharaj, said it was surprising that state governments were silent over the issue.

‘Even the Supreme Court has taken cognisance of the hate speech of politicians against Sanatan Dharma. The language used by politicians against Sanatan Dharma creates animosity among communities and strict action should be taken against such political leaders,’ he said.