Samrat Vikramaditya mega play brings alive India’s glorious past at Red Fort: CM Yadav

NEW DELHI: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Monday, said that the grand theatrical presentation of “Samrat Vikramaditya” at Delhi’s historic Red Fort revived the golden era of India’s rich heritage.

The three-day cultural event, which concluded on April 14, aimed to reconnect the masses with India’s ancient traditions and values through the powerful medium of theatre. The mega play, a presentation of the MP government, has explored the legacy and governance model of the ancient Ujjaiyani (Ujjain of Madhya Pradesh) ruler Vikramaditya. Through this, the state has also promoted its tourism and industrial opportunities.

Addressing the closing ceremony, CM Yadav emphasized that the life and ideals of Emperor Vikramaditya—symbolizing good governance, justice, valour, and generosity—were brought alive through the mega play.

“Despite the digital era and cinema, this theatrical form has immense relevance even today,” he said, adding that such initiatives bolster India’s global image as the torchbearer of democratic values and cultural legacy.

The CM Yadav expressed gratitude to Delhi CM Rekha Gupta for facilitating the coordination and support necessary for staging the play in the national capital. He also acknowledged the contributions of cultural institutions and artists, stating that their efforts have immortalized the glory of Vikramaditya’s era.

On the occasion, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh said that the retelling of historical narratives like Vikramaditya’s reign instills energy and purpose for building a strong future. “This is India’s age of renaissance, and such efforts inspire a deep connection with our roots,” he remarked.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta called the play a symbol of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat,” highlighting cultural integration across states. CM Gupta praised CM Yadav’s initiative in stringing together diverse regional cultures like pearls in a necklace.

Also present were Union Ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia and Savitri Thakur, several MPs, state ministers from Madhya Pradesh, and spiritual leader Achalanand Maharaj. The mega play witnessed massive public participation and wide appreciation from art and culture enthusiasts.