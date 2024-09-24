‘Same promises, new election’: DU students ahead of DUSU polls 2024

NEW DELHI: As the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections approach, with just three days remaining until the polls on September 27, students are preparing to vote, though many feel a mix of hope and doubt as they scrutinise the promises made by the three major student bodies—Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), and the Left alliance of All India Students’ Union (AISA) and Students’ Federation of India (SFI). Manifestos were unveiled by all three parties on Saturday,offering a mix of familiar pledges and some new proposals aimed at addressing key student concerns.



For some, these manifestos signal a chance for real change, while others, particularly those who have seen years of similar pledges, view them as just another chapter in the cyclical nature of university politics.

One of the standout promises from ABVP, which is linked to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), is a free trip to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The organisation believes this will foster cultural connections among students. Meanwhile, NSUI, backed by Congress, has pledged scholarships specifically targeting students from Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) communities. The Left panel, consisting of AISA and SFI, has proposed reforms that include placing elected student representatives in internal complaints committees (ICCs) in colleges to ensure better grievance redressal mechanisms.

A common thread among the manifestos is the focus on student-centric issues such as fee hikes, limited hostel facilities, and the long-standing demand for concessional Delhi Metro passes. Separate manifestos geared towards women students were also launched, addressing safety and infrastructure gaps.

For first-year students, this election is their introduction to campus politics. Avni Sharma, a freshman from Lady Shri Ram College, expressed excitement but also skepticism. “As someone new to DU, the manifestos seem ambitious, but I’ve already heard seniors say a lot of these promises are made every year and rarely delivered. I guess I’ll learn in time.”

Students in their final year are more familiar with the repetitive nature of the election campaigns.

“Every year, it’s the same promises—hostels, fee reduction, metro passes—and not much has changed,” said Akshay Rao, a third-year student from Kirori Mal College. “The free trip to Ayodhya sounds nice, but what we really need are affordable accommodations and relief from rising fees.”

The Left alliance’s 15-point manifesto focuses on inclusivity, with promises like making the campus more accessible for students with disabilities, installing gender-neutral toilets, and holding gender-sensitisation workshops. Priya Verma, a third-year student at Hindu College, appreciated their focus on inclusivity. “Their manifesto talks about issues that are really important, but whether or not they can deliver is still a question.”