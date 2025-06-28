Same policy, longer pour: Govt extends liquor policy to 2026

New Delhi: The Delhi government has officially extended its ongoing excise policy for another nine months, maintaining the status quo under which only government-run liquor shops operate in the city. The current policy,

which was set to lapse on June 30, will now continue until March 31, 2026.

The decision was taken to allow additional time for drafting a fresh excise policy, which is currently being prepared by a high-level committee constituted by the government. Officials say the new policy is expected to overhaul

the liquor trade framework in the capital but will require more deliberation before implementation.

In the interim, the Excise Department has opted to continue with the existing duty-based regime that has been in effect since 2022. This policy framework allows four government-owned corporations, the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), Delhi Consumer’s Cooperative Wholesale Store (DCCWS), Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC), and Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation (DSCSC), to operate liquor outlets across the city.

A notification issued by Deputy Commissioner (Excise) Tanvir Ahmad confirmed the extension, stating that wholesale licences under categories L-1, L-1F, and L-2 will be renewed under the same conditions as the current policy.

The circular also lays out revised deadlines and penalties for licence fee payments for the 2025–26 excise year. Licence holders must pay the applicable pro-rata fee within 30 days from the date of the circular. Payments made

between 30 and 60 days will attract an additional charge of 25 per cent, while delays beyond 60 days will incur a 100 per cent penalty on top of the pro-rata fee.

Departments in charge of issuing and renewing excise licences have been asked to issue detailed circulars outlining the updated payment structures and timelines.

Currently, Delhi has around 792 liquor shops, all operated by the aforementioned four government corporations. No private players are allowed under the current policy, which was reintroduced

following the scrapping of the controversial 2021-22 private excise regime.

Officials reiterated that the extended period will be used to draft a comprehensive and transparent policy framework for future implementation.