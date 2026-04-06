Samaypur Badli head constable solves 155 cases in 3 months

New Delhi: Head Constable Sanjay Kumar Vashist of Samaypur Badli police station has been declared the “best investigating officer” of Delhi Police’s outernorth district for disposing of 155 cases in the first quarter of 2026, an official said on Sunday.



The recognition was conferred on Vashist by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outernorth) Hareshwar Swami, following a review of performance in the three months from January to March.

“Inspector Shailendra Singh Jhakhar of Samaypur Badli police station was named best Station House Officer, while Assistant Commissioner of Police Rakesh Kumar of the same station led the best-performing sub-division. The exercise assessed disposal rates to improve efficiency, with officers from multiple sub-divisions attending the meeting,” the official said.