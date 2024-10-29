Salman, Siddiqui death threat: Noida man held

Noida: A 20-year-old man has been apprehended by the Mumbai Police from Sector 39 Police Station area of Noida in connection with death threats issued to Bollywood actor Salman Khan and Zeeshan Siddiqui, an MLA and son of the late NCP (Ajit Pawar) leader Baba Siddique.

Mohammad Tayyab, a labourer and native of Bareilly, was arrested while working at a house in Sector 92 of Noida in a joint operation performed by the Mumbai Police and Noida police on Tuesday morning. He was traced through his mobile location after sending a threat message. He was taken into custody and transferred to Mumbai on a transit remand.

According to official sources, Zeeshan Siddiqui’s office in Bandra received threatening messages on Friday evening, demanding a ransom and threatening the lives of both Salman Khan and the MLA. Following a complaint filed by Siddiqui’s office staff, an FIR was registered, and the police identified Mohammed Tayyab as the individual behind the threats, leading to his arrest. This incident follows a previous arrest made by the Mumbai Police of Shaikh Hussain Shaikh Mausin, a 24-year-old vegetable vendor from Jamshedpur, in connection with a threat message received by the Mumbai traffic police’s WhatsApp helpline, demanding a ransom of Rs 5 crore.

Salman Khan has been the target of multiple death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, with suspected gang members even opening fire outside the actor’s Bandra residence in April. As a result, the actor’s security has been significantly enhanced.

The recent threat to Zeeshan Siddiqui comes just weeks after the murder of his father, Baba Siddique, a former MLA and NCP (Ajit Pawar) faction leader known for his close ties to Salman Khan, near Zeeshan’s office in Mumbai.