‘Sale of tobacco near schools, colleges must be banned’: Minister to officials

New Delhi: In a strong push to combat substance abuse among youth, Delhi’s Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh on Wednesday held a high-level review meeting with officials of East Delhi to assess the progress of the ongoing anti-drug campaign.

The meeting brought together senior representatives from the police, district administration, health, education, women and child development departments, the Narcotics Control Bureau, Social Welfare Department, and NGOs active in the field. Issuing firm directives, Indraj said, “Tobacco products must not be sold within 100 meters of schools and colleges.” He emphasized the urgent need for enforcement in areas surrounding educational institutions to shield children and teenagers from early exposure to harmful substances.

The Minister also directed authorities to monitor “dark spots”, including public parks, isolated corners, and public toilets, that are often vulnerable to illicit drug activity. He added that pharmacies and general stores must be watched closely to curb the sale of over-the-counter items commonly misused for substance abuse.

To enhance community engagement, Indraj stressed the importance of preventive action, especially among the youth. “It is essential to increase public participation. Police and school authorities must work together to educate and protect

children,” he said.