Saket G Block to be new Metro interchange hub in South Delhi: DMRC

NEW DELHI:The Saket G Block metro station in south Delhi is set to become a new interchange hub, connecting the upcoming Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor with another line heading towards Lajpat Nagar, according to the DMRC.

A DMRC spokesperson told PTI that unlike most existing stations, which were initially built for a single corridor before being expanded, the Saket G Block station is being designed as an interchange facility from the start. Construction is underway, with the sub-structure phase, including piling and pier construction, 21 per cent completed. The elevated Saket G Block station will feature four platforms, offering seamless connectivity and serving key locations like Tughlakabad, Aerocity, and Lajpat Nagar, benefiting nearby residential, commercial, and educational areas.