MillenniumPost
Home > Delhi > Saket G Block to be new Metro interchange hub in South Delhi: DMRC
Delhi

Saket G Block to be new Metro interchange hub in South Delhi: DMRC

BY MPost24 April 2025 12:54 AM IST

NEW DELHI:The Saket G Block metro station in south Delhi is set to become a new interchange hub, connecting the upcoming Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor with another line heading towards Lajpat Nagar, according to the DMRC.

A DMRC spokesperson told PTI that unlike most existing stations, which were initially built for a single corridor before being expanded, the Saket G Block station is being designed as an interchange facility from the start. Construction is underway, with the sub-structure phase, including piling and pier construction, 21 per cent completed. The elevated Saket G Block station will feature four platforms, offering seamless connectivity and serving key locations like Tughlakabad, Aerocity, and Lajpat Nagar, benefiting nearby residential, commercial, and educational areas.

MPost

MPost


Next Story
Share it
X