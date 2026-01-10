Saket Court employee takes own life, work pressure cited

NEW DELHI: A physically disabled staff member of the Saket District Court in Delhi died by suicide on Friday after jumping from the court complex, allegedly driven by extreme work pressure, triggering shock and protests among court employees and members of the legal fraternity.

The deceased, Harish Singh Mahar, was serving as an Ahlmad in the court of Judge Nandini Garg at the Saket District Court. An Ahlmad is responsible for maintaining judicial records and assisting judges during court proceedings.

According to the police, Mahar jumped from the sixth floor of Block 1 of the court complex around 10 am. Delhi Police personnel reached the spot immediately and initiated an investigation.

A suicide note recovered from the scene cited severe work-related stress and deteriorating mental health as the primary reasons behind the act. In the note, Mahar wrote that the workload became overwhelming after he assumed charge as an Ahlmad, leading to constant stress, excessive overthinking and prolonged sleep deprivation.

He disclosed that he was 60 per cent physically disabled and found the responsibilities of the post extremely demanding. Mahar stated that he had been experiencing suicidal thoughts since taking up the role but did not share his condition with colleagues or family, believing he would be able to manage the pressure on his own.

The note also revealed deep anxiety over his financial future. Mahar wrote that opting for early retirement was not feasible as he would not be eligible for pension and other retirement benefits until the age of 60, leaving him feeling trapped with no alternative.

In a message addressed to the judiciary, Mahar urged authorities to ensure that persons with disabilities are assigned lighter responsibilities so that others do not face similar hardship. He clearly stated that his decision was voluntary and that no individual should be held responsible for his death.

Following the incident, court staff staged a protest within the court premises, demanding accountability and corrective measures to address working conditions and staff welfare.

Advocate Dilip Kumar, president of the National Forum for the Rights of the Disabled, demanded a judicial inquiry, questioning how a post involving such heavy responsibilities was assigned to a person with 60 per cent disability.

Saket Court Bar Association secretary Anil Basoya said the Bar stood firmly with court workers and sought justice for Mahar. Additional Secretary Hitesh Baisla confirmed that the note referred to work stress and health issues. Police said further investigation is underway.