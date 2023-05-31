‘Sahil bought knife 15 days ago, threw it near Rithala Metro stn after murder’

New Delhi: The knife used by the youth in the horrific Shahbad Dairy murder was bought by him around 15 days ago from Haridwar in Uttarakhand and police are yet to recover it, a senior officer said on Tuesday.



The accused had planned the murder two days ago after the 16-year-old girl rebuffed him in front of her friends and refused to mend her relationship with him, police said.

Sahil admitted to have bought the knife from Haridwar but is frequently changing his statement to mislead the investigators, an officer said.

According to police, since Sahil bought the knife days before the incident, it is not unlikely he was planning to kill her already, yet he is claiming he killed the girl in a fit of rage for her constantly ignoring him.

“The statements made by him are being verified since it is the initial stage of investigation. Sometimes he says she ignored him as he tried to approach her, which angered him. But he also suspected her getting involved with her former boyfriend,” the officer said.

According to police, Sahil could have been moved to attack the girl as she had started meeting her ex-boyfriend, Praveen, who she was in a relationship with for 3-4 years before she fell in with Sahil.

Sahil has claimed Sakshi was keen to get back with Praveen since he had a motorcycle, police said.

On Saturday, Sakshi warned Sahil to stay away from her as she did not want to continue her relationship with him. She was with her friend Bhawna and her boyfriend Jhabru at the time. Jhabru too threatened to beat Sahil if he came near Sakshi, police said.

The girl had broken up with Sahil eight day ago.

Police also said that Sakshi used the name her friend Neetu’s husband, who is a known criminal of the area, to threaten Sahil.

According to police, Sakshi and Sahil had been going around since June 2021, however, for the last three

to four months, as Sahil grew close to her, she started growing distant.

On Sunday afternoon, Sahil got drunk and confronted Sakshi, who was on her way to the birthday party of her friend’s kid after changing clothes in a public convenience, police said.

She was stabbed several times and later hit on head by a stone slab, they said.

After killing her, Sahil went to a nearby park and sat there for a while.

Later, he went to Rithala Metro Station where, he claimed, he threw the knife in the bushes and headed for Anand Vihar bus terminal from where he took a bus for Bulandshahr in UP.