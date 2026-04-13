Safety & freedom concerns resurface on DU campuses

NEW DELHI: Concerns over student safety and campus environment have once again come to the forefront at University of Delhi, with recent incidents triggering debate on security, freedom, and institutional responsibility.



Reports of harassment and growing insecurity across colleges have unsettled students, particularly in women’s institutions such as Gargi College and Indraprastha College for Women. These incidents have not only sparked immediate concern but have also revived longstanding discussions about safety mechanisms and gender-sensitive spaces on campus.

In response, authorities have implemented stricter security measures, including increased surveillance, enhanced deployment of guards, and restricted access to certain areas. While these steps are aimed at ensuring protection, sections of the student community argue that such measures may inadvertently curtail personal freedom and reinforce a culture of restriction, especially for women.

Students have voiced apprehension that the burden of safety is increasingly being placed on them, rather than addressing systemic gaps. Many have questioned whether limiting movement or imposing stricter rules truly addresses the root causes of harassment, or merely shifts responsibility away from institutional accountability.

Alongside physical safety, mental health has emerged as a critical concern. Students report inadequate access to counselling services and a lack of structured support systems to cope with academic pressure, social anxiety, and campus-related stress. The absence of accessible and responsive mental health resources has intensified calls for reform.

Student groups and representatives are demanding a more balanced and inclusive approach one that ensures safety without compromising autonomy. Key demands include improved mental health infrastructure, gender-sensitive policies, and the creation of open platforms for dialogue between students and administration.

As debates continue, the situation underscores a larger challenge for universities: fostering environments that are both secure and liberating. For many, the path forward lies not in stricter control, but in building trust, accountability, and inclusivity within campus spaces.