Safety first: Some schools go virtual

New Delhi: Prioritising the safety of students amid military conflict between India and Pakistan, several private schools in Delhi shifted to online classes on Friday as a precautionary measure, an official said.

The schools such as Delhi Public School (DPS) in Vasant Kunj, Indraprastha World School in Paschim Vihar and Queen Mary School in Model Town opted for virtual classes for the day, he added. The decision was made considering the current situation, said Indraprastha World School Principal Shikha Arora. “Given the prevailing circumstances, we decided to hold online classes. Summer vacation is starting from next Monday, but we did not want to take any chances even for a single day,” she added.