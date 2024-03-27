Safer Holi celebrations: Delhi sees drop in road accidents, casualties

New Delhi: The celebrations of Holi, a festival cherished nationwide, witnessed a significant decline in road accidents and casualties in Delhi this year.



By heightening enforcement measures against traffic violations, particularly focusing on drunken driving and riding without helmets, authorities ensured the safety of citizens during the festive fervor, the officials said on Tuesday.

According to HGS Dhaliwal, Delhi Traffic Police strategically deployed extra personnel across pivotal junctions and thoroughfares on the day of Holi.

Equipped with breathalyzers, they conducted thorough checks on motorists, zeroing in on individuals driving under the influence of alcohol and those flouting helmet regulations.

Analysis of the prosecution data revealed that 824 individuals were fined for driving under the influence of alcohol, while 1,524 were penalized for riding two-wheelers without helmets. Furthermore, 1,241 others were charged for various offenses such as tinted glass, triple riding, and failure to wear seat belts, as mentioned by Dhaliwal.

The stringent enforcement measures yielded positive results, with statistics compiled by the Delhi Traffic Police indicating a remarkable reduction in road accidents during the 2024 Holi festivities compared to the preceding year. A comprehensive examination and comparison of accident reports from 2023 and 2024 showed that only 11 accidents occurred this year, marking a substantial decrease from the 24 reported in the previous year. Consequently, there was also a decline in fatalities, Dhaliwal confirmed.