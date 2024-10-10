Sadar Bazar: Police rescues 21 child labourers

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has rescued 21 children from Sadar Bazar in a significant rescue operation targeting child labour was successfully conducted in the Sadar Bazar area of Delhi Cantt.



An anonymous source tipped the Delhi Cantt Police Station about the child labours.

According to the police reports, the operation was spearheaded by Tehsildar Delhi Cantt, in collaboration with local police, the labour department, and various non-governmental organizations (NGOs). This joint effort aimed to combat the persistent issue of child exploitation in the area.

During the operation, a total of 21 children were rescued from various shops throughout Sadar Bazar.

These children, who were found engaged in labour, have been relocated to safer environments to ensure their well-being and protection.

Nineteen of the rescued children were sent to Mukti Ashram in Burari, while two girls were placed at the Rainbow Girls Home in Kashmiri Gate, Delhi.

Authorities have taken legal action following the rescue, registering a case under Sections 74 and 79 of the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act, along with Section 3 and 14 of the Child Labour Act, at the local police station in Delhi Cantt.

This legal framework aims to address the serious concerns surrounding child labour and provide necessary protection to vulnerable children.

The operation underscores the commitment of local authorities and NGOs to eradicate child labour and safeguard children’s rights.

Despite ongoing challenges, such initiatives play a crucial role in raising awareness and prompting action against child exploitation.

The collaboration between government entities and NGOs demonstrates a unified approach in tackling this pressing social issue.

Officials have emphasized the importance of continued vigilance and community involvement in preventing child labour.

The successful rescue operation is a step toward ensuring that children can enjoy their rights to education and a safe childhood, free from the burdens of forced labour.