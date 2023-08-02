Sadar Bazar: 30-year-old man killed by friends during drinking session

New Delhi: A man was killed while consuming alcohol with his friends on Chameliyan Road in Sadar Bazar area in Delhi on Tuesday.



The injured man was immediately rushed to Hindu Rao Hospital for medical

attention but was declared dead. Upon examination, it was found that the deceased had a sharp cut on the front side of his neck, indicating a violent attack.

The incident came to light when an information call was recorded at 1:17 am, alerting the Police Station about the situation. Upon receiving the information, staff from Police Station Sadar Bazar

reached the spot and found the man lying on the corner

of the road.

The victim, identified as Samir, a 30-year-old field boy working for an online company, had a cloth wrapped around his neck. A case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Police Station to ascertain the circumstances leading to the man’s death.

During the course of the investigation, the police picked up Mohd Amir from his residence for questioning. In his statement, Amir disclosed that he, along with another

friend named Mohd Rizwan, met the deceased on Chameliyan Road. The three were known to each other for the past five years and would often drink together.

However, this time, a heated argument broke out between them at the spot where they were consuming alcohol. According to him, the deceased was mentally disturbed due to a dispute with his wife. Amidst the altercation, Rizwan assaulted Samir on the neck using a broken glass bottle. After the attack, both Amir and Rizwan fled from the scene.

A raiding team was immediately formed to apprehend Mohd Rizwan.