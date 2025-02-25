Sachdeva hails new Assembly session as democracy restored

NEW DELHI: The beginning of the new Delhi Assembly session today was hailed as a significant moment for restoring the true democratic process, according to Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva. Speaking at a press conference, Sachdeva emphasised that this session marks a turning point after years of what he described as arbitrary rule.

“For the past ten years, although Assembly sessions were held, they were used merely as a platform for spreading chaos and anarchy, rather than for meaningful democratic discourse,” Sachdeva stated. He pointed out that a fundamental aspect of democracy is allowing the opposition to voice its opinions and concerns within the House. However, he criticised the previous government for suppressing the opposition’s voice, claiming that the democratic process had been undermined.

The Delhi BJP president also expressed regret over the treatment of opposition members in the past, noting that it was disheartening to see a lack of respect for the democratic spirit within the Assembly.

Looking ahead, Sachdeva reaffirmed the Delhi BJP’s commitment to ensuring a more inclusive and respectful legislative environment. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, he assured that the dignity of the Assembly would be upheld, and all democratic systems would be respected. He stressed that the new government would foster an environment where all voices, including the opposition, would be heard and valued.

This session, according to Sachdeva, is the first step towards a more transparent and democratic future for Delhi’s political landscape.