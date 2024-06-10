Sachdeva condemns Atishi’s letter, makes Jal Board data public

New Delhi: Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva on Sunday condemned Water minister Atishi’s letter to the Haryana Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini regarding the water crisis in Delhi.



He made public the Delhi Jal Board’s data regarding water supply from Haryana and claimed Haryana is consistent in its supply of water to Delhi.

Sachdeva said, “Delhi receives water from Haryana through CLC and DSB, and if there is a shortage from these two sources, the Delhi Jal Board, with the consent of the Haryana government, also draws water directly from the Yamuna River. Atishi, while writing the letter, cleverly concealed the data of water drawn directly from the Yamuna River by the Delhi Jal Board to show a shortage.”

Virendra Sachdeva claimed the data from the Delhi Jal Board provided evidence of ample water supply from Haryana and made public the data from June 1 to June 8.

Throughout the week Delhi was mandated to receive 547 MGD water every day, according to the data announced by Virendra Sachdeva the amount of water received exceeded the mandated amount on all days.

On June 1 and June 2, Delhi received 607 MGD of water from Haryana. On June 3, June 4, June 5, and June 6 Delhi received 613 MGD of water. On June 7 Delhi received 623 MGD of water and 622 MGD of water was received on June 8. Virendra Sachdeva claimed that Atishi’s statements regarding Haryana being responsible for the water crisis in Delhi were not factual.

He said, “Atishi has been falsely blaming Haryana for Delhi’s water crisis for several days, but today she crossed all limits by writing a letter based on incomplete data.”

The Delhi BJP president claimed that the data received from the Delhi Jal Board proved that ample water was being supplied by Haryana to Delhi and urged the Delhi government to prove the daily data issued by the Delhi Jal Board wrong if they believed that the water being received was not satisfactory.