Sachdeva accuses Kejriwal of being ‘mastermind’ behind liquor scam

New Delhi: On account of the court proceedings of Arvind Kejriwal’s case on Wednesday, the Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva accused Kejriwal of being the ‘mastermind’ behind the liquor scam and having a strong bond with the Pakistani political set-up.



Sachdeva alleged that the submissions presented by CBI counsel in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday successfully unveiled Kejriwal as the main perpetrator of the liquor scam. He claimed that it was on Kejriwal’s direction that the wholesale liquor dealer’s Commissions’ were raised from 2 per cent to 12 per cent which allegedly resulted in kickbacks for the AAP. Sachdeva accused the AAP of receiving heavy inducements, of 45 crore rupees, for the Goa elections and claimed that the trail was apparent through the court proceedings.

The Delhi BJP President alleged that the prime accused in the liquor scam, Vijay Nayyar was allowed to live in a government bungalow, in close proximity to Kejriwal at the Chief Minister’s behest.

Sachdeva said, “It’s pertinent to mention here that during the recent Lok Sabha elections, a former Pakistan Minister lauded Kejriwal and gave a statement appealing to Delhi voters for Kejriwal.”

The Delhi BJP President claimed a correlation between Kejriwal’s politics and the Pakistani political set-up based on Kejirwal’s counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi’s statements. Sachdeva claimed that the reference made by Singhvi, of a former Pakistani PM, Imran Khan’s case while pleading for Kejriwal’s bail displayed a close bond between the politics of the two.

He said, “A counsel can not state in court without his client’s concurrence and today’s statement of Singhvi relating Kejriwal & Imran’s cases shows that there is a strong bond between Kejriwal & Pakistan’s political setup.”