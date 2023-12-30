Sachdeva accuses Health Minister of misleading public by substandard medicines

New Delhi: The Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President, Virendra Sachdeva has accused Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Friday of allegedly misleading the public regarding the distribution of medicines in Delhi government hospitals.



The case of medicines not of standard quality being circulated in the Delhi government hospitals have been raised by the Lieutenant Governor, V K Saxena and the Vigilance Department on multiple occasions. The latter has also sent a letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs to assign the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for further clarification.

In this regard, Saurabh Bharadwaj has requested strict actions be taken against the Health Secretary S B Deepak, alleging that the Central govt and L-G has not taken any steps against him even after the Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal sent his complaint to the latter.

‘Today the Minister himself admitted that as soon as he became the minister on March 7, he got information about fake and substandard medicines, which makes it clear that this scam happened during Manish Sisodia’s tenure as Health Minister or was already going on. The role of the then ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain in the drug scam should also be investigated,’ Sachdeva claimed.